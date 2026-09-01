S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Four Chinese Banks And One Securities Firm

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Monday, September 21, 2026, where they will discuss the recent upgrade of select Chinese financial institutions.

Key discussion points will include:

Reasons for China’s improving economic resilience amid economic and geopolitical uncertainties, and why we believe it will continue

Impact on our assessment of China's banking and NBFI sectors

Impact on the standalone creditworthiness and ratings of our portfolio

Speakers:

Gavin Gunning, Managing Director, Sector Lead, Asia-Pacific Financial Institutions Ratings

Ming Tan, Director, Lead Analyst, Greater China Financial Institutions Ratings

Yiran Zhong, Director, China Financial Institutions Ratings

Xi Cheng, Director, China Financial Institutions Ratings

Moderator:

Susan Chu, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, China Financial Institutions Ratings

You can share your questions in advance when registering or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.

We look forward to you joining us.

If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.

This webinar is free of charge.