China Property: What History Tells Us About The Likely Path To Recovery

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, October 15. Drawing on lessons from past property downturns across three continents, they will discuss the likely recovery path for China's residential property sector and the credit implications for Chinese developers.



Key discussion topics include:

Will China's property market stabilization follow the prolonged trajectory seen in Japan?

What lessons can we learn from the stabilization of Japan's property downturn?

What is the outlook for China's primary property sales in 2027 and 2028?

What are the credit implications for rated Chinese developers?



Speakers:

Edward Chan, Director, Corporate Ratings

Oscar Chung, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Satoshi Tanaka, Senior Analyst, Corporate Ratings



Moderator:

Lawrence Lu, Managing Director, Corporate Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.