China Consumer Outlook: Navigating Trends And Risks

Join S&P Global Ratings consumer and retail analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, September 24, where they will share updates on the China consumer outlook and examine key trends in the sector.



Key discussion topics include:

What drives consumer spending forecast by category?

How are online and offline channels evolving?

Where is demand for big-ticket items heading?

What are the latest catering and dairy trends?



Speakers:

Sandy Lim, Director & Lead Analyst, Corporate Ratings

Flora Chang, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Maggie Xie, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings

Jay Lau, Senior Analyst, Corporate Ratings

Lucy Liu, Rating Analyst, Corporate Ratings



Moderator:

Andy Liu, Managing Director & Analytical Manager, Corporate Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.