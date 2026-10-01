Australian Securitization Update

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, where they will discuss the Australian Securitization



Key discussion points included:

What is the outlook for Securitization and what are the vulnerabilities?

What does a softer property market mean for RMBS?

What are we seeing in Auto ABS?

Are lending standards shifting in Australia?

How is private credit changing the market?

Speakers:

Erin Kitson, Director & Sector Specialist Research, Structured ​Finance Ratings

Tim Bartl, Director & Lead Analyst​, Structured Finance Ratings​



Moderator:

Narelle Coneybeare, Managing Director, Structured Finance Ratings

This webinar is free of charge.