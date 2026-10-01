Webinar

Australian Securitization Update

Virtual

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Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, where they will discuss the Australian Securitization 

Key discussion points included:

  • What is the outlook for Securitization and what are the vulnerabilities?
  •  What does a softer property market mean for RMBS?
  • What are we seeing in Auto ABS?
  • Are lending standards shifting in Australia?
  • How is private credit changing the market?

Speakers:
Erin Kitson, Director & Sector Specialist Research, Structured ​Finance Ratings
Tim Bartl, Director & Lead Analyst​, Structured Finance Ratings​

Moderator:
Narelle Coneybeare, Managing Director, Structured Finance Ratings

This webinar is free of charge.

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Questions?

Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.