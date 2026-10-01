Australian Securitization Update

Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, where they will discuss the Australian Securitization
Key discussion points included:
- What is the outlook for Securitization and what are the vulnerabilities?
- What does a softer property market mean for RMBS?
- What are we seeing in Auto ABS?
- Are lending standards shifting in Australia?
- How is private credit changing the market?
Speakers:
Erin Kitson, Director & Sector Specialist Research, Structured Finance Ratings
Tim Bartl, Director & Lead Analyst, Structured Finance Ratings
Moderator:
Narelle Coneybeare, Managing Director, Structured Finance Ratings
This webinar is free of charge.
Questions?
Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.