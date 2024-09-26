Australian Governments' Post-Budget Wrap

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, October 7, where they will discuss their views on the Australian sovereign and state government ratings following the 2026-27 budgets.



Key discussion topics include:

How is the Australian 'AAA' rating placed to weather geopolitical events and rising interest rates?

How are states performing and what are the key credit themes?

What drove the rating divergence between New South Wales and Queensland?

How are property tax changes influencing state government revenues?

How do credit metrics compare across the states?

What are the key risks to look out for in 2027?



Speakers:

Anthony Walker, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Rebecca Hrvatin, Associate Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Deriek Pijls, Senior Analyst, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings



Moderator:

Martin Foo, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.