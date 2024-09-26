Australian Corporates: Inflation, Rates, And AI Dominate The Outlook

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Thursday, September 17, where they will discuss the key credit trends and outlook for Australia's corporate and infrastructure sectors.



Key discussion topics include:

Which sectors can manage the productivity-margin squeeze?

Who might benefit from the scale and spillovers of the data center investment boom?

How are infrastructure players evaluating competing capital demands between AI integration and the Energy Transition?

Will M&A reshape the corporate landscape?

Speakers:

Parvathy Iyer, Managing Director, Pacific Infrastructure Ratings

Richard Creed, Director, Pacific Corporate Ratings

Meet Vora, Director, Pacific Infrastructure Ratings

Aldrin Ang, Director, Pacific Corporate Ratings



Moderator:

Sam Playfair, Director, Pacific Corporate Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.