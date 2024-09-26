Asian Autos: Navigating Weaker Demand And A Shifting Competitive Landscape

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, October 21. They will examine the outlook for global and regional auto demand, evolving competitive dynamics, and the credit headwinds confronting rated auto OEMs and suppliers amid challenging industry conditions.



Key discussion topics include:

Global light vehicle market outlook (2026-2028)

Electrification progress across key markets

Trade policy developments and their impact

Shifts in competitive landscape in key auto markets

Key credit headwinds for Asian auto OEMs and suppliers



Speakers:

Vittoria Ferraris, Managing Director, Corporate Ratings, EMEA Autos

Stephen Chan, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, China Autos

Yuta Misumi, Director, Corporate Ratings, Japan Autos

Satoshi Tanaka, Senior Analyst, Corporate Ratings, Japan Autos

Jeremy Kim, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, Korea Autos

Shruti Zatakia, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings, India Autos



Moderator:

Claire Yuan, Director, Corporate Ratings, China Autos



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.