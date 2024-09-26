Webinar

Asia-Pacific Sovereign Rating Trends: Another K-Shape

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Summary

 

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, September 2, where they will discuss the impact of recent developments on sovereign rating trends in the Asia-Pacific.

Key discussion topics include: 

  • APAC sovereigns most vulnerable to continuing war risks
  • AI-related demand buffers the shock to largest energy importers
  • Changes to the policy environment weaken sovereign support in Indonesia
  • Japan's sovereign credit support remains steady in the face of fiscal expansion


Speakers:
Kim Eng Tan, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Sovereign Ratings
Yee Farn Phua, Director, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings
Andrew Wood, Director, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings
Rain Yin, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings

Moderator:
May Zhong, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Financial Services and Government Ratings

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.

We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.

This webinar is free of charge.

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Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.