Asia-Pacific Sovereign Rating Trends: Another K-Shape

Join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, September 2, where they will discuss the impact of recent developments on sovereign rating trends in the Asia-Pacific.



Key discussion topics include:

APAC sovereigns most vulnerable to continuing war risks

AI-related demand buffers the shock to largest energy importers

Changes to the policy environment weaken sovereign support in Indonesia

Japan's sovereign credit support remains steady in the face of fiscal expansion



Speakers:

Kim Eng Tan, Managing Director & Sector Lead, Sovereign Ratings

Yee Farn Phua, Director, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings

Andrew Wood, Director, Sovereign and International Public Finance Ratings

Rain Yin, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Ratings



Moderator:

May Zhong, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Financial Services and Government Ratings



You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.