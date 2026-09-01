We are pleased to announce the return of the Asia-Pacific Financial Institutions Virtual Conference 2026: Emerging Risks—Emerging Opportunities on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Singapore time.

As financial institutions navigate a rapidly changing environment, understanding the trends shaping the next decade has never been more important. Join industry executives and S&P Global Ratings analysts as they examine the future of banking, the impact of AI and digital transformation, evolving funding and financing markets, and the economic and geopolitical forces shaping credit conditions across Asia-Pacific.

The full agenda and speaker lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. We encourage you to visit this page for the latest updates.