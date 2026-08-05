Asia-Pacific has weathered successive shocks. It has also responded quickly to new opportunities. Its resilience and agility will be tested again in the coming years.



Energy shocks, AI-led growth, higher interest rates, and shifting risk appetite are reshaping capital flows. Where could pressure build, how might shocks transmit--and where could opportunities emerge?



Join us for our Asia-Pacific Credit Outlook 2027 Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as our credit analysts and economists explore the forces reshaping the region’s credit landscape and what they could mean for risks, opportunities, and credit trajectories ahead.