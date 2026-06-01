Spotlight On Emerging Markets | Malaysia Credit Outlook: Geopolitics, Data Centers, And The Future Of Credit

Summary
Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live, interactive webinar on Wednesday, September 9, as they discuss the implications of heightened geopolitical uncertainty and Malaysia's rapidly expanding data center sector for the country's economy, corporate sector, and financial institutions. The discussion will also explore our views on the outlook for Malaysia's data center industry and the key credit watchpoints shaping the market.
Key discussion points will include:
- The credit implications of a more uncertain geopolitical environment
- The outlook for Malaysia's booming data center sector and the adequacy of supporting resources and infrastructure
- Banking sector resilience and the capacity to absorb potential asset quality pressures
Speakers:
Vishrut Rana, Senior Economist
YeeFarn Phua, Director, Sovereign Ratings
Nikita Anand, Director, Financial Institutions Ratings
Yijing Ng, Director, Corporate Ratings
Spencer Ng, Associate Director, Corporate Ratings
Moderator:
May Zhong, Managing Director, Analytical Manager, Financial Services and Government Ratings
You can share your questions in advance when registering or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.
We look forward to you joining us.
If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.
This webinar is free of charge.