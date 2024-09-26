Asia-Pacific Aviation Can Weather Fuel Volatility And Outpace Global Growth



Please join S&P Global Ratings' leading aviation analysts for a live interactive webinar on Wednesday, September 2, where they will discuss the impact of the Middle East conflict, as well as the airline and airport sectors' resilience and growth aspirations.

Key discussion topics included:

How is the Middle East conflict affecting Asia-Pacific airlines and airports?

How are these sectors responding, and can they weather the current challenges?

What are our views on these sectors' expansion plans?

Speakers:

Christopher Yip, Managing Director & Sector Lead, China Local Government, Infrastructure Ratings

Isabel Goh, Associate Director, Corporate and Infrastructure Ratings

Sonia Agarwal, Associate Director, Infrastructure Ratings

Vernice Tan, Senior Analyst, Corporate and Infrastructure Ratings

Moderator:

Abhishek Dangra, Managing Director & Analytical Manager, Corporate and Infrastructure Ratings

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



This webinar is free of charge.