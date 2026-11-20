Join us for an in-depth exploration of the evolving sustainable finance landscape in Africa. While sustainable debt issuance is projected to recover to approximately $13 billion this year, it remains a fraction of the volumes that are needed to mitigate climate risks and develop social infrastructure. This session will examine the shift in market trends, the role of sovereigns and financial institutions, and the innovative financing solutions that could help to unlock the continent's full market potential.



Key Discussion Topics:

What are the challenges and opportunities represented by infrastructure

funding gap in Africa?

What are current trends and market forecasts for sustainable debt in Africa?

Case Studies on sustainable finance frameworks

These webinars are a part of our “Sustainability Focus” webinar series. In this session, we will discuss key findings from the above-mentioned research. We define the agenda and speakers for each episode based on market events, notable credit rating actions, sustainable finance opinions, recent research publications, or questions we receive from market participants.