Türkiye Capital Markets Conference 2026: Navigating Uncertainty, Unlocking Opportunity

Türkiye's economy and capital markets continue to evolve amid a complex backdrop of geopolitical developments, shifting global growth dynamics, changing financing conditions, and an accelerating energy transition.



Against this backdrop, S&P Global Ratings is pleased to host the Türkiye Capital Markets Conference 2026, bringing together market participants to examine the key forces shaping Türkiye's economic and credit landscape and discuss emerging opportunities across the market.



Through a series of insightful discussions, attendees will gain perspectives on the global and regional outlook, capital market trends, developments in the corporate and banking sectors, and the investment required to support Türkiye's long-term energy and decarbonization ambitions.



This event is free of charge, but seats are limited. We encourage you to register early to secure your place. Walk-ins will not be accommodated on the day of the event.



The conference will also provide dedicated networking sessions where attendees can exchange views with peers and industry participants from across Türkiye's financial and corporate communities.



Agenda and speaker announcements are coming soon.



*Agenda content, including session times, descriptions, speakers, and topics, is subject to change until the event date.