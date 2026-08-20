In Person

16th Annual Islamic Finance Conference

DIFC Conference Center, Level H, Gate Village 11, DIFC, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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Summary

S&P Global Ratings and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) are pleased to invite you to their 16th Annual Islamic Finance Conference!
         
The gathering will be a highly informative conference covering the global outlook for the Islamic finance industry, highlighting the opportunities and challenges for future growth, and a deeper dive into the GCC's evolving capital markets. 

The conference will consist of a mix of keynote presentations, addresses and panels featuring market-leading external experts and leaders from across S&P Global Ratings.

This event is free of charge, but seats are limited. We encourage you to register early to secure your place.

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Location

Dubai International Financial Centre

Zaa'beel Second, Dubai, UAE

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