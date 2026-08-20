Summary
S&P Global Ratings and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) are pleased to invite you to their 16th Annual Islamic Finance Conference!
The gathering will be a highly informative conference covering the global outlook for the Islamic finance industry, highlighting the opportunities and challenges for future growth, and a deeper dive into the GCC's evolving capital markets.
The conference will consist of a mix of keynote presentations, addresses and panels featuring market-leading external experts and leaders from across S&P Global Ratings.
This event is free of charge, but seats are limited. We encourage you to register early to secure your place.
Location
Dubai International Financial Centre
Zaa'beel Second, Dubai, UAE
Frequently Asked Questions
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If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team