S&P Global Ratings and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) are pleased to invite you to their 16th Annual Islamic Finance Conference!



The gathering will be a highly informative conference covering the global outlook for the Islamic finance industry, highlighting the opportunities and challenges for future growth, and a deeper dive into the GCC's evolving capital markets.

The conference will consist of a mix of keynote presentations, addresses and panels featuring market-leading external experts and leaders from across S&P Global Ratings.

This event is free of charge, but seats are limited. We encourage you to register early to secure your place.