Overview
S&P Global Ratings is delighted to announce that registration is now open for our Irish Ratings In A Global Context 2026 Conference. This will be our third annual Irish conference and this year’s programme will feature a keynote address from our EMEA Chief Economist Sylvain Broyer, alongside two insightful and informative thematic panels covering geopolitics and the growth of AI, involving senior S&P Global Ratings analysts alongside senior external market participants.
This event is free of charge, but seats are limited. We encourage you to register early to secure your place. Walk-ins will not be accommodated on the day of the event.
Agenda
The full agenda and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. Please look for updates in your inbox and check the conference webpage.
Location
Euronext Dublin, Exchange Buildings,
Foster Place
Dublin, Ireland
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team