S&P Global Ratings is delighted to announce that registration is now open for our Irish Ratings In A Global Context 2026 Conference. This will be our third annual Irish conference and this year’s programme will feature a keynote address from our EMEA Chief Economist Sylvain Broyer, alongside two insightful and informative thematic panels covering geopolitics and the growth of AI, involving senior S&P Global Ratings analysts alongside senior external market participants.



This event is free of charge, but seats are limited. We encourage you to register early to secure your place. Walk-ins will not be accommodated on the day of the event.