S&P Global Ratings Canadian Energy Breakfast Forum

Join us on Tuesday, October 6, for the return of our Canadian Energy Breakfast Forum in Calgary. Today’s energy landscape is an unprecedented mix of surging power demand, increasing prices, new and complex financing structures and an uncertain geopolitical landscape. Senior Analysts from our Infrastructure and Oil & Gas teams will discuss the latest updates, research, and insights in the field.

Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Time: 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. MDT

Location: Calgary Petroleum Club, 319 - 5th Avenue S.W., Calgary, AB T2P 0L5

*This event will be hosted in an in-person format only. There will be no dial-on option or replay available

Registration for this event is complimentary for all!