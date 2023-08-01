S&P Global Ratings Canadian Energy Breakfast Forum

Summary
Join us on Tuesday, October 6, for the return of our Canadian Energy Breakfast Forum in Calgary. Today’s energy landscape is an unprecedented mix of surging power demand, increasing prices, new and complex financing structures and an uncertain geopolitical landscape. Senior Analysts from our Infrastructure and Oil & Gas teams will discuss the latest updates, research, and insights in the field.
Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Time: 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. MDT
Location: Calgary Petroleum Club, 319 - 5th Avenue S.W., Calgary, AB T2P 0L5
*This event will be hosted in an in-person format only. There will be no dial-on option or replay available
Registration for this event is complimentary for all!
Location
Calgary Petroleum Club
319 - 5th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0L5
Frequently Asked Questions
Contact Us
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team