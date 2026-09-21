The offshore RMB bond market, also known as the CNH or Dim Sum bond market, provides global investors with access to RMB-denominated assets outside Mainland China and has been a key component of China's RMB internationalization strategy, a longstanding policy priority for Chinese regulators.

The market has entered a new growth phase, driven by increasing participation from mainland Chinese investors through the quota-free, approval-based Southbound Bond Connect program.

As of June 2026, issuance had reached approximately RMB820 billion, up 46.8% year-on-year, while the outstanding market size was estimated at RMB2.0-2.3 trillion. Average monthly capital inflows rose to US$4.4 billion during 1H26, compared with US$1.9 billion per month in 2025, representing an increase of around 133% on a run-rate basis.

The strong demand reflects mainland Chinese investors' search for higher-yielding offshore RMB assets, as domestic bond yields continue to decline, and onshore credit spreads remain compressed.

What We're Hearing

Widening issuer profile: Financial institutions, quasi-sovereigns and LGFVs (local government financial vehicle) still dominate issuance, but technology, industrial and international borrowers are gradually broadening the CNH issuer base.

Simpler structures: Chinese investors are currently focusing on callable funding notes, financial issuers and privately owned TMT credits.

Increasing investor sophistication: Investors are still building global credit capabilities, including rating criteria, accounting interpretation, documentation, covenant review and market intelligence.

Demand outstrips supply: Strong southbound inflows are intensifying the demand-supply imbalance and compressing yields, as issuer diversification has not kept pace with investor demand. Market participants cite limited high-quality supply, infrastructure gaps and clearing frictions as potential constraints, areas that appear to be drawing regulatory attention.

Investors are interested in more diversified foreign issuers. As a result, Chinese regulators will potentially encourage Belt and Road countries* to issue CNH bonds, like their role in developing the Panda bond market. **

*Belt and Road Countries: Nations participating in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to promote trade, investment, and connectivity across Asia, Europe, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

** Panda Bond: RMB-denominated bonds issued in China by foreign issuers.