Investors are shifting toward more defensive, quality-income and diversified allocations amid concerns over stretched U.S. valuations, private credit/CLO weakness, higher-for-longer rates, AI-related credit risks, and tight Asian spreads. It suggests a need to prioritize capital preservation, regional relative value, benchmark-aware portfolio construction, and more selective deployment.

What We're Hearing

Overall positioning is becoming more defensive: Investors are rotating toward high-quality, income-generating assets that exhibit bond-like characteristics and can offer greater resilience during periods of market volatility. Many participants are also reassessing geographic allocations, reallocating from the U.S. to Europe as well as local market, supported by FX considerations, better relative value, and concerns over stretched U.S. valuations.

Investor appetite for private credit and CLOs has weakened: Korean institutional investors remain cautious on private credit and collateralized loan obligation (CLO) investments. While the asset class continues to offer attractive yields relative to many traditional fixed-income sectors, investors are increasingly concerned about the impact of sustained high interest rates on borrower fundamentals.

Diversification and benchmark alignment are taking priority: Investors increasingly favor diversified, benchmark-aware portfolio construction rather than concentrated, high-conviction positions. This shift reflects a growing focus on volatility management, risk mitigation, and maintaining flexibility in uncertain market conditions.

AI is emerging as a structural credit risk: Artificial intelligence is increasingly viewed not only as an opportunity but also as a long-term credit risk factor. Investors are assessing which sectors could face disruption as AI technologies reshape competitive dynamics, with software and certain service-oriented industries frequently cited as areas of concern.