AI is starting to influence how investment teams work. In discussions this year, market participants described using AI the most to summarize research, review documents, find information, and monitor market developments.

For some firms, these tools are already part of the working day. Others are still testing these tools, or face restrictions because of internal policies and data security requirements. For now, the technology is mainly speeding up parts of the investment process rather than replacing established analysis.

What We Are Hearing

Managing research is the clearest use case

Investment professionals receive large volumes of research, data, and market information. Participants described using AI to summarize reports, review documents, and find relevant material more quickly. Other applications include monitoring credit events, querying market data, and searching for internal knowledge. Some teams also use it to edit draft reports, create charts, and retrieve investment guidelines for different mandates.

The immediate benefit is efficiency, with less time spent locating and organizing information before the analysis begins.

Daily use is growing, but remains uneven

Several firms are incorporating approved tools into their day-to-day work. Elsewhere, teams are still deciding which applications provide consistent value. Most current use focuses on information retrieval, document analysis, and research support. A smaller number of professionals are also developing coding skills or using algorithms and simulations to analyze data.

Internal controls are also shaping the pace of adoption. Some firms referred to strict approval processes, restrictions on public generative AI platforms, and concerns about confidentiality, data protection, and inaccurate outputs. Interest can therefore be high even where practical implementation remains limited.

Investment decisions remain in human hands

A clear distinction emerged between using AI to assist with analysis and relying on it to reach an investment decision. The technology can organize information or provide a starting point, but analysts and portfolio managers still see human judgement as essential for understanding context and questioning assumptions.

Even regular users continue to check outputs against established data sources and analytical frameworks. This reflects a pragmatic approach: firms are willing to use AI where it saves time, but not to accept its conclusions without scrutiny.

Looking Ahead

AI is already changing parts of the investment workflow, but its role remains one of support rather than independent decision-making. Wider adoption will depend on whether firms can use it safely and trust the results.

For issuers and research providers, this shift places greater emphasis on consistent disclosure, accessible data and clearly explained information. AI may help investors find and process material more quickly, but credible analysis, historical perspective and direct dialogue remain central to understanding what it means.