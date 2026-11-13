Founded in 1987 as India's first credit rating agency, Crisl today includes Crisil Ratings, Crisil Intelligence, Crisil Coalition Greenwich, and Crisil Integral IQ. S&P Global Ratings has been affiliated with Crisl in various capacities since 1996.
FiinRatings is a credit rating agency licensed by the Vietnam Ministry of Finance and one of the pioneers in promoting transparency and sustainability in Vietnam’s capital markets. S&P Global Ratings has been affiliated with FiinRatings in various capacities since 2020.
As the first and largest credit rating agency in Indonesia, PEFINDO has rated more than 1,100 entities and various capital market instruments since it was established in 1993. S&P Global Ratings has been affiliated with PEFINDO in various capacities since 1996.
TRIS Rating has played an important role in the development of Thailand’s debt capital market. TRIS Rating has expanded its rating services to cover major corporate sectors and government related entities. S&P Global Ratings has been affiliated with TRIS in various capacities since 1993.