Founded in 1987 as India's first credit rating agency, Crisl today includes Crisil Ratings, Crisil Intelligence, Crisil Coalition Greenwich, and Crisil Integral IQ. S&P Global Ratings has been affiliated with Crisl in various capacities since 1996.

Learn More

FiinRatings is a credit rating agency licensed by the Vietnam Ministry of Finance and one of the pioneers in promoting transparency and sustainability in Vietnam’s capital markets. S&P Global Ratings has been affiliated with FiinRatings in various capacities since 2020.

Learn More

As the first and largest credit rating agency in Indonesia, PEFINDO has rated more than 1,100 entities and various capital market instruments since it was established in 1993. S&P Global Ratings has been affiliated with PEFINDO in various capacities since 1996.

Learn More

TRIS Rating has played an important role in the development of Thailand’s debt capital market. TRIS Rating has expanded its rating services to cover major corporate sectors and government related entities. S&P Global Ratings has been affiliated with TRIS in various capacities since 1993.

Learn More

Featured Research

Emerging Markets

Explore our emerging markets research to understand how our analysts assess potential credit implications associated with emerging markets, including credit research, regional highlights, and country-specific trends.
Learn More