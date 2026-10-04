Digital asset vaults are the on-chain equivalent of managed funds.

A vault is an on-chain investment vehicle that pools depositors’ capital and deploys it according to a defined strategy — automated through smart contracts, directed by professional managers, or a combination of both. In return, depositors receive share tokens representing their proportional claim on the vault’s assets and returns.

Vaults offer advantages including automation, capital efficiency, and secondary-market liquidity. But they also introduce distinct risk considerations. Vaults provide transaction transparency on-chain, yet strategy and risk disclosures remain limited, are rarely standardized, and often assume a high degree of investor sophistication.

On-chain data shows what a vault has done, but offers limited insight into how its risk profile may evolve.