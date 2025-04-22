U.S. Residential Mortgage Originator Reviews

Our independent view of a company's ability to handle the complex demands of originating U.S. residential mortgage loans.



We give market participants an objective view of a company's ability to handle the increasingly complex demands of originating U.S. residential mortgage loans. Mortgage Originator Reviews are conducted by a dedicated team of analysts with expertise in evaluating various operational risks.

Deliverables

Ranking provided on a scale from Strong to Weak, with published press release and report. Rankings are monitored periodically.



Why Obtain a Mortgage Originator Review?

S&P Global Ratings Mortgage Originator Reviews provide a consistent, objective analysis of a U.S. residential mortgage originator's operations and performance. Each review offers an overall ranking -based on sub-rankings covering an originator's qualitative (loan underwriting and processing, including the financial position review) and quantitative (historical loan performance) components. A mortgage originator overall ranking helps to assess an originator's operational capabilities and competence.



Mortgage Originator Reviews offer benefits to investors, issuers, bankers, and originators alike. They can serve a variety of valuable functions, including:

