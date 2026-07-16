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What is Tokenization?

Tokenized fund structures combine traditional finance and digital assets.

Tokenization is the representation of an asset - in this context, a financial security - on a blockchain. Tokenization is gaining momentum as a potentially transformative technology in the financial sector.

In traditional transactions, the asset moves on a completely separate system. Multiple intermediaries must reconcile records to verify that the transfer and payment have occured and finalize settlement of the transaction

In fund tokenization, the underlying assets of the fund (stocks, bonds, cash equivalents, etc.) remain the same. What changes is how investor ownership is recorded and managed — replacing traditional ledgers with blockchain-based records.

tokenized funds ratings

Benefits of Tokenization

24/7/365 trading and settlement

Efficient collateral management

Transparency

Fractional ownership

Blockchain rails enable global, cross-border transactions

Reduced intermediaries

Programmable in smart contracts

Asset and cross-system compatibility and integration

Methodologies Applied by Global Fund Ratings

Applicable to Tokenized Funds

By the Numbers

*across S&P Global Ratings

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