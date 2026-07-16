Tokenization is the representation of an asset - in this context, a financial security - on a blockchain. Tokenization is gaining momentum as a potentially transformative technology in the financial sector.

In traditional transactions, the asset moves on a completely separate system. Multiple intermediaries must reconcile records to verify that the transfer and payment have occured and finalize settlement of the transaction

In fund tokenization, the underlying assets of the fund (stocks, bonds, cash equivalents, etc.) remain the same. What changes is how investor ownership is recorded and managed — replacing traditional ledgers with blockchain-based records.