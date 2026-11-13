What are Subscription Ratings?
Subscription Ratings are a regulated credit rating distribution model for selected private-market exposures, providing eligible lenders and investors access to S&P Global Ratings' credit ratings and detailed rationale through paid subscription access.
The model is designed to help align regulatory credit rating requirements with the need for controlled distribution of detailed rating information. For banks and other regulated financial institutions, Subscription Ratings may support applicable regulatory capital and risk-management use cases, subject to relevant regulations. For issuers, it provides a way to make credit ratings available to eligible lenders and investors while limiting distribution of sensitive information.
Benefits
Subscription Ratings are currently available for selected fund finance transactions, including subscription lines and NAV loans, as well as eligible corporate issuances. Coverage may be expanded to additional sectors over time.
Understand credit risk in private markets
Bring independent external credit insight to selected private-market exposures and support more consistent evaluation of credit risk by lenders and investors.
Support regulatory and risk-management use cases
Access a credit rating that may support applicable regulatory capital and credit-risk requirements, subject to relevant regulations and institutional eligibility.
Controlled access to detailed reports
Detailed credit rating reports are made available to approved subscribers through Ratings360®, our secure proprietary platform, rather than through unrestricted website access. This helps balance required transparency with controlled access to detailed information.
Broader financing relevance
For issuers, Subscription Ratings can make relevant private-market financings accessible to eligible lenders and investors that use ratings within their credit, investment, risk, or regulatory workflows.
How Subscription Ratings Work
Access to Ratings360®
Ratings360® is our secure, personalized platform for accessing and managing your credit ratings documents and third-party access.
Consolidated access
View your relevant credit rating documents and data within one platform.
Easy to navigate
Find relevant documents within the “My Documents” view or through your personalized dashboard.
Issuer controls
Issuers can manage private documents and authorized third-party access through their existing Ratings360® environment.
Subscriber controls
Subscribers can view all Subscription Ratings available to them in one centralized location and manage authorized individuals.
Frequently Asked Questions
Contact Us
Learn more about or request Subscription Ratings
Please fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.
¹ References sourced from internal research conducted on global top 20 asset manager websites, fund prospectuses, fund annual reports and/or other related public documents & sourced from IPE data as of 2023. Other data points sourced from internal data from S&P Global Ratings in 2022.