Subscription Ratings are a regulated credit rating distribution model for selected private-market exposures, providing eligible lenders and investors access to S&P Global Ratings' credit ratings and detailed rationale through paid subscription access.

The model is designed to help align regulatory credit rating requirements with the need for controlled distribution of detailed rating information. For banks and other regulated financial institutions, Subscription Ratings may support applicable regulatory capital and risk-management use cases, subject to relevant regulations. For issuers, it provides a way to make credit ratings available to eligible lenders and investors while limiting distribution of sensitive information.