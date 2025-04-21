Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value, often pegged to a 1:1 relationship with a fiat currency. As a result, absent a depegging, stablecoins do not demonstrate the volatility that is associated with other cryptocurrencies.

Because of their stability, stablecoins form a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized finance capabilities by making it easier for businesses and individuals to conduct transactions and make investments.



S&P Global Ratings Stablecoin Stability Assessment is designed to provide market stakeholders with transparency into the stability of various stablecoins and specific insight into their depegging risks.