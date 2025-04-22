S&P Global Offerings
With the introduction of Servicer Evaluations in 1989, S&P Global Ratings became the first ratings agency to give global market participants an independent, objective view of a company's ability to handle the increasingly complex demands of servicing loans and asset portfolios. Covering a wide range of servicers, including several types of commercial and residential mortgage servicers, Servicer Evaluations are conducted by a dedicated team of analysts with expertise in evaluating various operational risks.
A Servicer Evaluation is not a credit rating. Following a comprehensive evaluation process, analysts assess a servicer's operational strengths and risks to derive appropriate sub-rankings and overall rankings. The ranking and supporting analysis are conveyed in a written report that may be made public if a servicer engages for a public ranking. To maintain a current perspective, ongoing reviews and updates keep global market participants abreast of important organizational and portfolio developments.
S&P Global Ratings' Servicer Evaluations provide a consistent, objective analysis of servicer performance. Each evaluation offers an overall ranking - based on sub-rankings covering a servicer's management and organization, and administrative processes, along with a review of the servicer's financial position - that makes it easy to assess a servicer's capabilities and competence.
Servicer Evaluations offer benefits to investors, issuers, bankers, and servicers alike. They can serve a variety of valuable functions, including:
