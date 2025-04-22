S&P Global Ratings' Servicer Evaluations provide a consistent, objective analysis of servicer performance. Each evaluation offers an overall ranking - based on sub-rankings covering a servicer's management and organization, and administrative processes, along with a review of the servicer's financial position - that makes it easy to assess a servicer's capabilities and competence.

Servicer Evaluations offer benefits to investors, issuers, bankers, and servicers alike. They can serve a variety of valuable functions, including:

