Assess the impact of new initiatives on creditworthiness with a forward-looking, confidential assessment.

The decision to take on a major capital program, manage debt capacity, change an operating structure or vary the mix of security types issued can potentially have significant credit consequences.



Our Rating Evaluation Service (RES), a tool for rated or unrated entities, provides a forward-looking, confidential assessment of the potential credit impact of your proposed strategic initiatives before you implement them. You provide us with the hypothetical scenarios you are considering and we'll provide you with timely feedback on each scenario you present.



The RES is not a credit rating, nor is it a consulting or advisory service.