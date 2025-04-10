S&P Global Offerings
The decision to take on a major capital program, manage debt capacity, change an operating structure or vary the mix of security types issued can potentially have significant credit consequences.
Our Rating Evaluation Service (RES), a tool for rated or unrated entities, provides a forward-looking, confidential assessment of the potential credit impact of your proposed strategic initiatives before you implement them. You provide us with the hypothetical scenarios you are considering and we'll provide you with timely feedback on each scenario you present.
The RES is not a credit rating, nor is it a consulting or advisory service.
Gain valuable insight before you act. Our Rating Evaluation Service (RES) gives you a confidential, written assessment of the potential credit impact of your hypothetical securitization initiatives.
Our Rating Evaluation Service gives you a confidential assessment of the potential credit impact of your proposed strategic initiatives before you implement them, to identify the planned initiatives that potentially could lead to credit outcomes that you would view as more or less favorable. This can be a particularly valuable benefit whether you are considering only one plan or several alternatives.
When exploring strategic options, you may want to assess ahead of time how your proposed initiatives may affect your creditworthiness. The decision to take on a major capital program, consider an acquisition, manage debt capacity, change an operating structure or vary the mix of security types issued can potentially have significant credit consequences. That’s where we can help.
Provide us with the hypothetical scenarios you are considering and we'll provide you with timely feedback from a Rating Evaluation Committee based on each scenario you presented. Please note that the Rating Evaluation Service process and outcome remains confidential
Rating Evaluation Service has been used to gauge the potential ratings implications of important initiatives such as:
Watch our short video to learn how a Rating Evaluation Service is typically used to evaluate the impact of restructurings, mergers & acquisitions, divestitures, or material changes in debt or capital structure.
Could our Rating Evaluation Service help you to adjust to new challenges? Watch our video to learn more.
Learn how a Rating Evaluation Service can support your strategic decisions providing you with the insights you need, before you act.
Are you looking to sell or acquire a portfolio but you want to understand the cost of funding, learn how a Rating Evaluation Service could assist.
Our Rating Evaluation Service could provide you with the insights you need when considering your next securitizations restructuring.
