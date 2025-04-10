Talk to us

Overview

Assess the impact of new initiatives on creditworthiness with a forward-looking, confidential assessment.

The decision to take on a major capital program, manage debt capacity, change an operating structure or vary the mix of security types issued can potentially have significant credit consequences.

Our Rating Evaluation Service (RES), a tool for rated or unrated entities, provides a forward-looking, confidential assessment of the potential credit impact of your proposed strategic initiatives before you implement them. You provide us with the hypothetical scenarios you are considering and we'll provide you with timely feedback on each scenario you present.

The RES is not a credit rating, nor is it a consulting or advisory service.

Benefits

One Solution, Many Uses

Gain valuable insight before you act. Our Rating Evaluation Service (RES) gives you a confidential, written assessment of the potential credit impact of your hypothetical securitization initiatives.

Obtain Useful feedback & Gain Valuable Insight Before You Act

Our Rating Evaluation Service gives you a confidential assessment of the potential credit impact of your proposed strategic initiatives before you implement them, to identify the planned initiatives that potentially could lead to credit outcomes that you would view as more or less favorable. This can be a particularly valuable benefit whether you are considering only one plan or several alternatives.

Understand The Impact of Your Proposed Initiatives on Your Creditworthiness

When exploring strategic options, you may want to assess ahead of time how your proposed initiatives may affect your creditworthiness. The decision to take on a major capital program, consider an acquisition, manage debt capacity, change an operating structure or vary the mix of security types issued can potentially have significant credit consequences. That’s where we can help.

Analysis Based on Your Scenario

Provide us with the hypothetical scenarios you are considering and we'll provide you with timely feedback from a Rating Evaluation Committee based on each scenario you presented. Please note that the Rating Evaluation Service process and outcome remains confidential

Uses

Rating Evaluation Service

Rating Evaluation Service has been used to gauge the potential ratings implications of important initiatives such as:

  • Mergers and acquisitions
  • Asset or line-of-business divestitures
  • Capital plan alternatives and/or additional debt being contemplated
  • Funding and liquidity mix restructurings
  • Recapitalizations (including senior and subordinated debt)
  • Creation of new holding and subsidiary company structures
  • Risk-shedding and capital-relief transactions (securitizations, hybrids, derivatives, and reinsurance)
  • New financing techniques, such as a commercial paper program
  • Pre-packaged or pre-emergence bankruptcy alternatives

RES in Action

Watch our short video to learn how a Rating Evaluation Service is typically used to evaluate the impact of restructurings, mergers & acquisitions, divestitures, or material changes in debt or capital structure.

