When investing in short-term liquidity funds, stability of principal is typically at the foremost of an investor’s mind. Since 1984, S&P Global Ratings has assigned Principal Stability Fund Ratings (PSFR) to those fixed-income funds seeking to meet the objective of principal stability.





A PSFR also known as a ‘money market fund rating,’ is a forward-looking and independent opinion about a fixed-income fund's ability to maintain principal value (i.e., stable net asset value (NAV)) and limit exposure to principal losses due to credit risk.





The rating categories range from 'AAAm' (extremely strong capacity to maintain principal stability and to limit exposure to principal losses due to credit risk), to 'Dm' (failure to maintain principal stability resulting in a realized or unrealized loss of principal). PSFRs are identified by the 'm' suffix to distinguish it from an S&P Global Ratings traditional issue or issuer credit rating, which by comparison, reflects our view of a borrower's ability to fully and timely meet its financial obligations.