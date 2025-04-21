Preliminary ratings are assigned through a comprehensive analytical process that begins with a thorough review of draft documentation and term sheets provided by the issuer. S&P Global Ratings analysts examine the issuer's financial condition, business profile, and the proposed debt structure to form an initial assessment of creditworthiness. This process involves detailed discussions with the issuer's management team to understand the transaction's purpose, structure, and expected performance.

Following the initial analysis, the rating recommendation undergoes a committee review where S&P Global Ratings analysts debate the merits of the proposed transaction and vote on the appropriate preliminary rating. The findings and rationale are documented in preliminary rating reports that outline key credit considerations and assumptions. Once determined, the preliminary rating is communicated to the issuer along with any conditions that must be satisfied before a final rating can be assigned. When final documentation becomes available and all conditions are met, the preliminary rating may be converted to a final rating, potentially with adjustments if the final terms differ materially from what was initially proposed.

To summarize, preliminary ratings are assigned following a rigorous analytical process that includes:

1. Review of draft documentation and term sheets

2. Analysis of the issuer's financial condition and business profile

3. Evaluation of the proposed debt structure and terms

4. Assessment of relevant industry and economic factors

5. Committee review and decision by S&P Global Ratings analysts