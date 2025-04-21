S&P Global Offerings
Raise capital with confidence. A Preliminary Rating provides a forward-looking credit rating on a transformative transaction before it’s final.
A Preliminary Rating from S&P Global Ratings provides a forward-looking credit rating on an issuer or obligation based on the proposed, post-transaction capital structure. Assigned by a rating committee and published using our traditional rating scale, it equips issuers with a market-recognized opinion of anticipated creditworthiness to support debt raising ahead of a transformative event - such as an acquisition, restructuring or refinancing - before final documentation and execution are complete.
With S&P Global Ratings, you gain a transparent view of how markets may perceive your post-transaction creditworthiness. Our Preliminary Ratings follow the same rigorous methodologies and committee-reviewed process as our final ratings, providing confidence to investors and clarity to issuers navigating complex capital events. Whether you’re raising debt ahead of a refinancing or acquisition, our forward-looking analysis helps you approach the market with transparent and high-quality assessments.
Provides a Preliminary Rating based on the expected post-transaction capital structure, supporting funding efforts ahead of a defined event such as a refinancing or acquisition.
Access detailed reports that explain the rationale behind your rating, giving you and your investors confidence in the rigor of our assessment.
Our preliminary ratings are aligned to our clear and consistent alphanumeric rating system (e.g. AAA to D) providing an industry-standard opinion of anticipated creditworthiness, distinguishing between investment-grade and speculative-grade ratings.
From corporate bonds to sovereign debt and structured finance, our ratings provide consistent, sector-specific opinions that cater to your unique industry needs. With broad market, we rate: Corporates, Financial Institutions, Funds, Governments, Infrastructure & Utilities, Insurance, Structured Finance and U.S. Public Finance.
Choose how and when to share your rating - privately, selectively, or publicly - based on your strategic objectives.
