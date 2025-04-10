Regional Scale Credit Ratings have the same attributes as National Scale Credit Ratings in that they are not comparable to other regional or national scales, and are a relative rank order within the region and exclude direct sovereign risks of a general or systemic nature. The Regional Scale Ratings definitions are the same as the National Scale Credit Ratings definitions but with the word "national" replaced with the word "regional”.

Both National and Regional Scale Credit Ratings use S&P Global Ratings global rating symbols with the addition of a two-letter prefix to denote the country or region.

