In some cases, creditworthy tax-exempt debt issuers with substantial liquidity have found it cost-effective to use their liquid assets to provide liquidity support for Commercial Paper (CP) and Variable Rate Demand Obligations (VRDO) tender obligations as an alternative to bank liquidity facilities – including lines of credit and standby bond purchase agreements – that have traditionally been used to provide liquidity support. S&P Global Ratings continually receives inquiries from tax-exempt issuers – including states and local governments, housing agencies, universities, hospitals and other not-for-profit entities, regarding the use of their own assets as a substitute for bank liquidity facilities.

Background

Liquidity Assessments, which evaluate an issuer's ability to provide liquidity support, were introduced in 2000. Issuers have indicated to S&P Global Ratings that bank liquidity facilities are often expensive and that they can be cumbersome to administer. Since the introduction of liquidity assessments to the tax-exempt market four years ago, S&P Global Ratings has provided liquidity assessments to all types of tax-exempt issuers – providing an independent view of their ability to use their own liquid assets as liquidity support.