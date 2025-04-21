S&P Global Offerings
In some cases, creditworthy tax-exempt debt issuers with substantial liquidity have found it cost-effective to use their liquid assets to provide liquidity support for Commercial Paper (CP) and Variable Rate Demand Obligations (VRDO) tender obligations as an alternative to bank liquidity facilities – including lines of credit and standby bond purchase agreements – that have traditionally been used to provide liquidity support. S&P Global Ratings continually receives inquiries from tax-exempt issuers – including states and local governments, housing agencies, universities, hospitals and other not-for-profit entities, regarding the use of their own assets as a substitute for bank liquidity facilities.
Liquidity Assessments, which evaluate an issuer's ability to provide liquidity support, were introduced in 2000. Issuers have indicated to S&P Global Ratings that bank liquidity facilities are often expensive and that they can be cumbersome to administer. Since the introduction of liquidity assessments to the tax-exempt market four years ago, S&P Global Ratings has provided liquidity assessments to all types of tax-exempt issuers – providing an independent view of their ability to use their own liquid assets as liquidity support.
An S&P Global Ratings’ Liquidity Assessment includes the following:
Issuer requests the “Liquidity Assessment” – The issuer files a formal, written request to S&P Global Ratings, providing the required information as indicated below under review and assessment.
Review and Assessment – S&P Global Ratings’ analysts review the information, conduct management meetings with the issuer’s investment personnel and/or sub-advisers, and issue the assessment.
The information that S&P Global Ratings evaluates for a Liquidity Assessment includes:
Surveillance – To maintain an ongoing assessment of the issuer’s liquidity profile, S&P Global Ratings monitors key information related to the fixed-income portfolios, including the available liquid assets, on a monthly basis. S&P Global Ratings also conducts an annual management review to identify any changes in management, policy, strategy, and operations.
