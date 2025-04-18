S&P Global Ratings has been rating funds since 1984, with ratings on over 500 funds. We provide ratings on various types of funds, including



Money Market Funds

Bond Funds

Local Government Investment Pools (LGIPs)

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Separate Accounts

Unit Investment Trusts

Our Fund Credit Ratings’ analytical team has the deep knowledge and experience necessary to assess and rate the various fund structures in the market. The team is made up of 21 professionals with nearly 240 cumulative years with S&P Global and approximately 200 years with the Fund Credit Ratings team.