Fund Credit Quality Ratings

The Fund Volatility Rating (FVR) reflects S&P Global Ratings' forward-looking opinion of a fund's sensitivity to interest rate risk, credit risk, and liquidity risk, as well as other factors that may affect returns such as use of derivatives, use of leverage, exposure to foreign currency risk, and investment concentration, and fund management. FVRs range from ‘S1+’ (lowest volatility whose asset maturities typically do not exceed on year) to ‘S5’ ( the highest volatility) to distinguish the rating in symbology from an S&P Global Ratings traditional issue or issuer credit rating which reflects, by comparison, reflects our view of a borrower's ability to fully and timely meet its financial obligations.