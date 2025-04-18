Foreign Currency Credit Rating & Local Currency Credit Rating

S&P Global Ratings' issuer credit ratings make a distinction between foreign currency ratings and local currency ratings. A Foreign Currency Credit Rating on an issuer will differ from the local currency rating on it when the obligor has a different capacity to meet its obligations denominated in its local currency, vs. obligations denominated in a foreign currency.

It may take the form of either an issuer or issue credit rating. Foreign Currency Credit Ratings are typically only provided on S&P Global Ratings' global scale, but are also provided on a national scale basis in highly dollarized economies.

For both Local Currency Credit Ratings and Foreign Currency Credit Ratings, the opinion on S&P Global Ratings' global scale is based on the obligor's individual credit characteristics, including the influence of country or economic risk factors.