S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
An Insurer Financial Strength Rating is our forward-looking opinion about an insurance organization's ability to pay its policies and contracts.
Insurer Financial Strength Ratings may be useful for buyers of insurance, risk managers, and employee benefit administrators. Insurance brokers and agents may also use these ratings to meet due diligence and disclosure requirements.
Insurance Financial Strength Ratings have been used in a variety of ways by our clients. An Insurance Financial Strength Rating may assist you in:
Please fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.