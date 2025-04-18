Talk to us

An Insurer Financial Strength Rating is our forward-looking opinion about an insurance organization's ability to pay its policies and contracts.

Insurer Financial Strength Ratings may be useful for buyers of insurance, risk managers, and employee benefit administrators. Insurance brokers and agents may also use these ratings to meet due diligence and disclosure requirements.

Insurance Financial Strength Ratings have been used in a variety of ways by our clients. An Insurance Financial Strength Rating may assist you in:

  • Communicating your company's strengths to important constituents, including counterparties, investors, policyholders, brokers and agents, risk managers.
  • Attracting and retaining new business from credit-sensitive brokers, agents and other insurance buyers.
  • Lowering financing costs from lenders and other counterparties.
  • Facilitating access to new markets where a rating can help differentiate you from your competitors or where a regulatory regime encourages it.

