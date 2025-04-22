S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
*For all jurisdictions excluding those that require local registration of new criteria in Latin America (e.g., Mexico, Uruguay and Argentina). In those jurisdictions, these criteria and the related model are effective only after the local registration process is complete.
Please find below links to the latest versions of our Risk-Adjusted Capital (RAC) Model For Global Banks and Non-Bank Financial Institutions.
S&P Global Ratings' Insurer Risk-Based Capital (RBC) Model is a quantitative tool that is integral to our analysis of the capital adequacy of life, non-life, mortgage, health insurance, and reinsurance companies worldwide. We base our overall opinion of an insurer's level of adequacy on insights drawn from this model, evaluated in conjunction with more qualitative factors.
The model was updated in November 2023.
Please fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.