Insurer Risk-Based Capital Model

S&P Global Ratings' Insurer Risk-Based Capital (RBC) Model is a quantitative tool that is integral to our analysis of the capital adequacy of life, non-life, mortgage, health insurance, and reinsurance companies worldwide. We base our overall opinion of an insurer's level of adequacy on insights drawn from this model, evaluated in conjunction with more qualitative factors.



The model was updated in November 2023.