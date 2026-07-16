Unlocking the Potential Of Digital Bonds
Digital bonds can reduce intermediation and increase efficiency.
Digital bonds, which are also known as tokenized assets, are instruments whose ownership records are stored on a blockchain.
The issuance of digital bonds continues to increase due to their potential benefits including:
- Reduced transaction costs
- Enhanced security, better traceability, and better transaction security
- Improved investor access and financial inclusion due to fractionalization
By the Numbers
Recent Digital Bond Ratings
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