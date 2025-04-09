A Credit Estimate is not a credit rating. It is a confidential indication, provided solely at the request of a third party other than the company or issuer of the obligations at issue, of the likely S&P Global Ratings' credit rating of an unrated company or obligation primarily in the context of CDOs.

Credit Estimates are typically created for the purpose of including collateral not rated by us in a CDO or other structured finance obligation that is rated by us. They are formulated from an abbreviated analysis and do not include all of the aspects of a standard ratings analysis. For these reasons, a Credit Estimate is not intended to be a substitute for a credit rating.



Credit Estimates do not typically involve the direct participation of the obligor and are typically based on information provided by the requesting party together with information from third-party sources we consider reliable. The estimates are confidential in nature and are not published by S&P Global Ratings.