A Credit Assessment gives companies the opportunity to examine their credit particulars without committing to the more resource-intensive full rating analysis. The process may help management identify strategic "issues". Moreover, if the Credit Assessment level is acceptable to management, a more detailed, public ratings analysis can be completed.

A Credit Assessment usually represents a point-in-time evaluation (i.e., we generally do not maintain ongoing surveillance or updates of credit assessments), and is confidential. A credit assessment is generally requested by the entity, or the sponsor of an obligation, to be assessed. Credit Assessments are expressed using our traditional credit rating symbols, but in lower case (e.g.,'bbb').