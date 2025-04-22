S&P Global Offerings
The Commercial Mortgage Evaluator (CME) is an S&P Global Ratings proprietary model used as a tool to help perform credit risk analysis associated with U.S. Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) collateral. The Commercial Mortgage Evaluator is a tool that can be used to assess the credit risk of a pool of commercial real estate loans.