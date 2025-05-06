CDO Evaluator desktop model is used by S&P Global Ratings to assess the credit risk of a portfolio of rated (or credit assessed) corporate assets, structured finance assets, sovereign assets, municipal assets, project finance assets, international public finance assets, other assets with ratings or credit assessments, and combinations of such assets. In addition, we use CDO Evaluator as a tool to assess the credit risk of commodity collateralized obligations (CCOs) and foreign exchange collateralized debt obligations (FX CDOs). CDO Evaluator is also used for retranchings of asset-backed securities (ABS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential-mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other structured finance securities.



CDO Evaluator desktop simulates portfolio default rates or loss rates for portfolios consistent with stresses we view to be commensurate with different rating levels. It is a stand-alone application with a Microsoft Excel user interface.



CDO Evaluator Engine



The CDO Evaluator Engine model is the same as the CDO Evaluator desktop model, but without the Microsoft Excel user interface. It is a stand-alone application that uses XML files for the model input and output.