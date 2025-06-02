In March 2025, Slovenia published its Sovereign Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework (SLBF), becoming the first European sovereign to issue a performance-based bond aligned with the ICMA 2024 Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles. The framework follows previous sovereign issuances of Sustainability and Social Bonds in 2021, 2023, and 2024, and represents a continuation of the government’s broader strategy to embed sustainability considerations into fiscal policy.

To emphasize its commitment to long-term climate goals, the Slovenian government was looking for an independent external assessment of the framework, to assess alignment with global sustainability standards.