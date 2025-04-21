Detailed Description

In assessing asset management companies, S&P Global Ratings will review the depth and quality of the asset manager's resources dedicated to the investment management process. As part of this review, S&P Global Ratings will examine the asset manager's risk management systems, daily operating procedures including the degree of oversight and controls.



The AMPC is based on information supplied by management of the company and other information considered to be reliable. It is neither an audit of compliance with the company's procedures or industry standards, nor an opinion as to compliance with laws and regulation. The AMPC is not an opinion on whether asset managers meet their duties, including fiduciary duties, under laws, regulations or contracts with clients. The AMPC is also not a comment on the performance, quality, or suitability of funds managed or held by the asset manager. It is also not an opinion on the safety of assets held with the asset manager or whether assets will be available to clients in the event the asset manager or any other party asserts a claim to the assets or becomes insolvent or subject to a legal proceeding related to ownership of the assets. A classification is not a recommendation to use the services of any asset manager.