We’re joined by Robert Jacques, Stephen Anderberg, and Deborah Newman to recap some of the hot topics at the recent CLO OPAL Summit, whose increasing popularity reflects the maturity of U.S. CLOs as a trillion dollar asset class. Some of these topics included middle market CLOs (an asset class that has seen significant growth), alternative and bespoke CLO structures (the convergence between CLOs and fund finance), and CLO refinancings and resets, as well as a popular roundtable on the state of liability management transactions in CLOs. We also recapped a S&P Global Ratings-hosted investor and issue roundtable, where we discussed the S&P Global Ratings surveillance process and the CLO bond downgrades over the past couple of months.

Related: