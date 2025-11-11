S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Casper Andersen and covered bond sector lead Antonio Farina talk about the effects of our updated covered bond methodology on overcollateralization requirements. Casper is then joined by his colleague Denitsa Carouget and Natixis analyst Jennifer Levy to discuss the latest trends in the French covered bond market.

“Covered Bonds Uncovered” podcast—your go-to source for in-depth analysis and key highlights from our covered bonds coverage. Stay informed with regular video updates that address the latest market developments and provide a concise summary of our newest publications. Get the insights you need, quickly and clearly, to stay ahead in the evolving covered bond sector.

Related Articles: