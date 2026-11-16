Series 8, Episode 7: Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast

Auto suppliers frequently occupy the BB/B leveraged credit space, presenting a unique set of opportunities and risks for CLO investors. In this episode, Hina and Sandeep sit down with Vittoria Ferraris, S&P Global Ratings’ Sector Lead for Autos, to dissect the changing landscape of the auto supply sector.

Key discussion points include:

Cash Flow vs. EBITDA: For CLO investors, has the priority shifted toward cash flow stability?

For CLO investors, has the priority shifted toward cash flow stability? The Deleveraging Narrative: Are we seeing genuine debt repayment, or is the trend driven primarily by EBITDA recovery?

Are we seeing genuine debt repayment, or is the trend driven primarily by EBITDA recovery? Survival vs. Restructuring: What are the critical differentiators between suppliers that successfully deleverage and those headed for restructuring?

Our aim is to provide market participants with further advanced analytical insight into corporate credits, CLOs and Leveraged Finance deals, with S&P Global Ratings' regular podcast, based on key features we're seeing in corporate credits and sectors that CLOs are exposed to.