Series 7, Episode 9:

Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: Trends in European Leveraged Finance and Private Credit

In this year-end episode, Hina and Sandeep wrap up developments across the European Leveraged Finance and CLO markets, joined by Marta Stojanova, Head of European Leveraged Finance. Together, they unpack the major themes shaping the market, including:

Nearly $250 billion in issuance in 2025

Key trends in credit estimates

Shifts in the average EBITDA size of issuers

What these developments mean for mid-market CLOs going into 2026

