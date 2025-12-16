S&P Global Offerings
16 Dec, 2025
Series 7, Episode 9:
Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: Trends in European Leveraged Finance and Private Credit
In this year-end episode, Hina and Sandeep wrap up developments across the European Leveraged Finance and CLO markets, joined by Marta Stojanova, Head of European Leveraged Finance. Together, they unpack the major themes shaping the market, including:
Our aim is to provide market participants with further advanced analytical insight into corporate credits, CLOs and Leveraged Finance deals, with S&P Global Ratings' regular podcast, based on key features we’re seeing in corporate credits and sectors that CLOs are exposed to.