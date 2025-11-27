Series 7, Episode 8:

Leveraged Finance & CLOs Uncovered Podcast: How France’s Downgrade Impacts European CLOs

In this edition, Hina and Sandeep are joined by Frank Gill, our EMEA Sovereign Sector Lead, to explore how the sovereign downgrade of France has impacted the European CLO market.

Our goal is to offer market participants advanced insights into Corporate Credits, CLOs, and Leveraged Finance deals through our regular podcast, focusing on key features observed in corporate credits and the sectors that CLOs are exposed to.

Related article: France Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+' On Heightened Risks To Budgetary Consolidation; Outlook Stable