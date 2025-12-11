APAC Data Center Outlook 2026

S&P Global Offerings
11 Dec, 2025
Hyperscalers are doubling down on AI, driving unprecedented data center demand. Supply is rising, but still constrained, keeping fundamentals strong going into 2026. Yet not all facilities or financing models face the same outlook.
Hear more on the future of data centers in Asia-Pacific from our analysts, Yijing Ng, Director, Corporate Ratings, and Calvin Leong, Director, Structured Finance Ratings.
